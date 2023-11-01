Dissent continues to hit Congress in Adilabad

Utnoor ZPTC Charulatha and aspirant of Khanapur segment said the party did injustice to her by denying a ticket

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Adilabad: Dissent is continuing in the Congress party’s erstwhile Adilabad unit.

Utnoor ZPTC Charulatha and aspirant of Khanapur segment said the party did injustice to her by denying a ticket. She convened a meeting with her supporters in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday and faulted the party for failing to accommodate women candidates in any of segments in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Senior leaders Naresh Jadhav and Ade Gajender skipped a massive motorcycle rally taken out in support of the Congress party’s nominee Vannala Ashok in Boath mandal centre. Already, DCC president Sajid Khan and senior leaders Gandrath Sujatha and Sanjeev Reddy attended a meeting titled ‘Save Congress from RSS’ in the wake of Kandi Srinivas Reddy being fielded from Adilabad.

Meanwhile, Dr Rathod Ganesh made sensational remarks against TPCC chief Revanth Reddy after the denial of a ticket. He alleged that Reddy had sold the ticket to Ajmeera Shyam Naik, a Road Transport Officer who opted to voluntarily retire from services and venture into politics. He advised the leadership of the party to rent out Gandhi Bhavan after the polls and declared he would quit politics if Shyam Naik won from Asifabad.

Except for Chennur, the party has already announced nominees for nine segments. The candidates included K Srinivas Reddy for Adilabad, K Premsagar Rao (Mancherial), G Vinod (Bellampalli), K Srihari Rao (Nirmal), Vedma Bojju (Khanpur), B Narayana Rao Patil (Mudhole), Raavi Srinvas (Sirpur-T), Vannela Ashok (Boath) and Ajmeera Shyam (Asifabad).