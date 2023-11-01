Minister Puvvada describes Nageswara Rao as ‘Thorny Tummala’

Puvvada accused Nageswara Rao of ditching the public of Palair constituency, which he represented in the past and assured people that he would stand by them but now contesting in Khammam in the Assembly polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar welcoming a Congress worker into BRS in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: BRS Khammam constituency candidate, minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar coined a rather comical catchphrase targetting his opponent Congress candidate, Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Addressing an Athmeeya Sammelanam here on Wednesday, the minister described Nageswara Rao as ‘Tumma Mullula Tummala’ (thorny Tummala) while ascribing himself as ‘Flowery Puvvada’ in a sort of parallelism. Ajay Kumar then asked the public whether they want ‘Tumma Mullula Tummala’ or ‘Flowery Puvvada’.

He accused Nageswara Rao of ditching the public of Palair constituency, which he represented in the past and assured people that he would stand by them but now contesting in Khammam in the Assembly polls.

There has been a massive migration of Congress workers into BRS as in 28th municipal division Prakash Nagar 30 families joined the BRS party in the presence of Ajay Kumar. He expressed confidence that he would defeat the opponents of development in the upcoming elections.

The minister appealed to the voters to elect him with a huge majority. He made it clear that the Congress has not done anything for Khammam development; it was only because of the BRS government that all sections of people were happy.

Khammam which lacked minimum facilities was developed as a model city with infrastructure development, Ajay Kumar said while adding that he developed Khammam by considering it as his house and people as his family members.

He said the Congress candidate Nageswara Rao who was contesting in Khammam only for political positions and needs. After the elections he could not be seen in Khammam and hence he should be defeated.

DCCB president K Nagabhushanam, the party leaders Gundala Krishna, Gajjala Lakshmi Venkanna, Pagadala Nagaraju, Koppera Narasimha Rao, Dadala Raghu and others were present.