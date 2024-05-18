Man booked for practicing triple talaq in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 07:56 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A man was booked for allegedly practising the banned instant triple talaq to divorce his wife here on Saturday.

Women Police Station Inspector G Srinivas, in a statement, said a case was registered against Abdul Ateeq under the Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 for uttering talaq thrice to part ways from his wife Jasmin. Investigations were taken up.

Ateeq was married to Jasmin two years back and had two children. However, differences cropped between the pair over some issues for quite a long time. A case was recently registered against Ateeq for harassing his wife recently.