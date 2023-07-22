District Judge delays order on Sukesh’s Plea to transfer case to another court

This application was moved in the money laundering case arising out of the 'two leaves' election symbol bribery case.

By ANI Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

New Delhi: The District Judge of Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved an order on the plea of Sukesh Chandrasekar to transfer his case from one court to another.

This application was moved in the money laundering case arising out of the ‘two leaves’ election symbol bribery case.He has said that he has no faith in the judge who is hearing his money laundering case in which only he has been charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

District Judge (DJ) Anju Bajaj Chandna reserved the order after hearing submissions of Sukesh’s counsel and ED’s Prosecutor.

The court will pronounce the order on August 9.

Advocate Anant Malik, counsel for Sukesh Chandrasekar, submitted that his client has no faith in the judge who is hearing his case.

The main case has been stayed by the Supreme Court qua other accused. The High Court had also stayed the main case qua this accused.

Advocate Anant Malik also argued that “the concerned judge was told that I went to HC in revision against her order and the next date was April 5, 2023, however, she said I will do what I want.

“It was also stated that while recording witness statements, the judge used to teach the witnesses and warned them to state accordingly which is something very strange,” Advocate Malik argued in court.

The counsel also submitted that I (Sukesh) am the prime witness in the investigation going on against Satyender Jain and Arvind Kejriwal and my case is a politically motivated case.The accused wanted to delay the case as it is at fag end of the trial.

ED’s counsel also argued that 15 witnesses have been examined and cross-examined. Only five witnesses are to be examined.

This case relates to the case registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi police in 2017. This case is related to the allegations of a bribe offered to the official to influence the case of two leaves election symbol.