Toddler rescued from borewell in MP’s Vidisha, rushed to hospital

By ANI Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Vidisha: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 20-foot-deep borewell in Kajari Barkheda village in MP’s Vidisha was rescued on Tuesday evening and was rushed to a hospital, said police.

According to Sameer Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vidisha,” The incident occurred on Tuesday around 11 am when the toddler was playing in the backyard of Inder Singh’s house and somehow fell into the 20-foot-deep borewell.” Following the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation, said the police official.

Meanwhile, locals also assisted NDRF in the rescue operation.

Earlier also in a similar incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost her life after falling into a 300-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh‘s Sehore district on June 6.

Despite rescue efforts, the girl successfully rescued was later pronounced dead due to suffocation.