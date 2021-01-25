Vote is a strong weapon in democracy: Karimnagar district Judge

District Judge MG Priyadarshini participated in 11th National Voters’ Day programme held in the collectorate auditorium here on Monday

Karimnagar: District Judge MG Priyadarshini informed that voting right was a strong weapon in democracy. So, every eligible person should enroll their names in voters list and exercise their vote. The Judge participated in 11th National Voters’ Day programme held in the collectorate auditorium here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Judge said national voters’ day has been celebrated since 2011. How the new voters should utilize their votes was the main aim of voters’ day celebration.

Stating that vote has great value in democracy, she emphasized the need to educate people about voting. In the first general elections held in 1952, only Rs 3,800 was spent to conduct polls. However, lakhs of money is being spent for a small gram panchayat polls. The expenditure being spent to conduct elections was paid by the people in the form of taxes.

So, people should be careful about voting, and everybody should exercise their votes with responsibility. Stating that voters were educated, she said well educated people were also coming into politics. Growth of the country was possible when only the committed and honest leaders were elected.

Collector K Shashanka informed that they failed to organize a voter awareness rally due to the corona pandemic. Youths usually compete for driving licenses and passports, he said and emphasized the need to motivate them to exercise votes without fail. Then only democracy would be strengthened, he observed.

Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, Additional Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluri Kranthi, Trainee Collector Ankith and others participated in the meeting.

