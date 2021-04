District Kabaddi championship: Hyderabad (2) outclass Mulugu

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad (2) outclassed Mulugu 50-24 in the men’s league match of the 68th Senior Inter-District kabaddi championship at Vaishnavi Cricket Ground, Boduppal, on Thursday.

Results:

Men: Hyderabad (2) bt Mulugu 50-24; Bhupally bt Siricilla 41- 36; Kothagudem bt Nirmal 47-28; Hyderabad(1) bt Siddipet 65-22; Gadwal bt Warangal-R 53-21; Mahabubabad bt Mancherial 36-19.

Women: Warangal bt Sangareddy 57-17; Hyderabad-1 bt Asifabad 40-15; Ranga Reddy bt Nirmal 60-12; Suryapet bt Jagtial 48-14; Nagakurnool bt Mancherial 48-17; Nalgonda bt Peddapalli; 62-28; Mahabubabad bt Sricilla 45-18.

