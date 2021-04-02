Ranga Reddy men face Gadwal in inter-district kabaddi final

They will take on Gadwal who downed Hyderabad 54-35 in the other semifinal

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy men defeated Nizamabad 39-36 to make it to the final of the 68th senior inter-district kabaddi championship for men and women, at the Vaishnavi Cricket Ground, Bodupall, on Friday.

They will take on Gadwal who downed Hyderabad 54-35 in the other semifinal.

Results: Men: Semis: Ranga Reddy bt Nizambad 39–36; Gadwal bt Hyderabad 54–35.

Women: Nalgonda bt Medchal 39–38; Suryapet bt Ranga Reddy 35–29.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .