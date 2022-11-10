DIVINE announces third album ‘Gunehgar’ featuring global guest collaborators

The album showcases intensely personal and lyrical themes which lay bare the introspection, fears, frailties, healing, happiness, ambition and triumph.

Hyderabad: Desi hip-hop fans are in for a real treat! Indian hip-hop artiste DIVINE announces the release of his third album ‘Gunehgar’ that arrives via Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang today (November 10).

Serving as a follow-up to his critically acclaimed previous albums ‘Kohinoor’ (2019) and ‘Punya Paap’ (2020), the brand-new 12-track full-length studio album features guests spots from global music heavyweights such as Jadakiss, Russ, Armani White, Noizy and Hit-Boy as well as local stars Jonita Gandhi and Wazir Patar.

Suffused with an unapologetic spirit of authenticity and vulnerability, the album centres around conflicting themes of sin and virtue, and of angels and demons – concepts which have been a crucial undercurrent to DIVINE’s artistry over the last few years. The album showcases intensely personal and lyrical themes which lay bare the introspection, fears, frailties, healing, happiness, ambition and triumph.

With his new showcase, which also credits Karan Kanchan and Phenom on the music production, DIVINE has delivered what could be the record of the year, effortlessly condensing a mirage of disparate genres into music which thrillingly broaches any gap between soul, hip-hop, and pop. He welcomes the listener into his metaverse, lending bits of himself, whether it’s him being vulnerable on ‘Akela’, fierce on ‘Gunehgar’, hungry on ‘Bhookh’ or romantic on ‘Sitara’.

Infusing some cinematic flavour into the album, the Mumbai native incorporates a reimaged rap banger of the Bollywood classic ‘Baazigar O Baazigar’ on ‘Baazigar’ besides referencing Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue from the Bollywood film ‘Pushpa’ in ‘Plush’ as well as drawing parallels between Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s cricketing style with his own rapping ability in ‘Hitman’.

DIVINE expands, “‘Gunehgar’ is the start to a revolution. I’m going to take that appetite and passion of mine for desi hip-hop to unimaginable heights and I hope you’re ready! Also, there’s so much I’m grateful and happy for and I just wanted to express that. As the year draws to a close, this is my humble gift to my community and my fans who’ve waited so long for a music release!”