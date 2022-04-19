Divisive politics has no place in Telangana, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:51 AM, Wed - 20 April 22

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi government believes in the politics of construction and not destruction, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday, reiterating that communal politics would not be tolerated in the State.

Speaking at a series of inaugural and foundation laying ceremonies in the Old City, the Minister said the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government doesn’t believe in communal or divisive politics. Neither was it interested in spreading hatred between different communities.

“We believe in the politics of construction and not destruction. At no point have we instigated the public on religious grounds. Neither will we do it. We don’t believe in such cheap things. Anyone indulging in communal politics was never spared nor will be spared in future. Strict action will be taken,” he said, adding that it was everyone’s responsibility to bring under control those persons and parties who were indulging in communal activities in the State for political gains.

The State is developing in a peaceful ambience with no law and order issues. “I studied in Hyderabad and during my school days, holidays were declared for days at a stretch due to communal disturbances. After we came to power, there have been no such communal disturbances. We will not allow anyone to rake in trouble either,” Rao said.

Assuring that the State government would develop the Old City on the lines of other areas in the city, he said there was no bias when it came to development. “So many developmental works are being taken up in the Hyderabad parliamentary segment although there are no local or Assembly elections. That shows our commitment,” he said after laying the foundation for the renovation of the historic Sardar Mahal.

The Minister also inaugurated various developmental works in the Old City, including the six-lane Bahadurpura flyover, a musical fountain at Mir Alam Tank and the foundation for a new police station building at Kalapather among other works, altogether worth about Rs 500 crore.

Stating that the Sardar Mahal would be developed into a cultural centre and would also have a museum and hotel, Rao also responded to a demand from Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for naming the Bahadurpura flyover after Jamia Nizamia Islamic seminary founder Moulana Hafiz Mohammed Anwaarullah Farooqui Fazeelath Jung, saying that the GHMC commissioner would issue instructions in this regard.

The Minister, informing that the 2BHK works in Falaknuma and other areas were progressing fast to be completed in the next five months, said the government was studying proposals for registration of notarised properties.

