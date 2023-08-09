Divya Dakshin Yatra via Jyotirlinga Southern Circuit train sets off from Secunderabad

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned the new tourist circuit during the Shravan month.

Hyderabad: The first Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga Southern Circuit Train, as part Bharat Gaurav Train from the South Central Railways (SCR) commenced journey from Secunderabad here on Wednesday. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned the new tourist circuit during the Shravan month.

The Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga offers unique opportunity for rail passengers to have darshan of one of the Jyotirlinga (Rameshwaram), while also covering important pilgrim and tourist places at Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

The train provides boarding / de-boarding facility for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. The whole trip is covered over a period of 8 nights / 9 days.

The train provides opportunity to both AC and Non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3) and Sleeper (7). Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, said the train provided an opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places without hassle of planning individual itinerary items.