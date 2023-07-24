SCR General Manager holds meeting on monsoon preparedness

The senior SCR official laid primary focus on a list of probable monsoon affected vulnerable sections, bridges, tunnels and their status of maintenance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR), General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain on Monday conducted a detailed review meeting on the monsoon preparedness and safety measures in view of incessant rains that have remained active for the past one week.

The senior SCR official laid primary focus on a list of probable monsoon affected vulnerable sections, bridges, tunnels and their status of maintenance.

He instructed the officials to deploy security personnel to continuously monitor vulnerable bridges and tank bunds in case of heavy rainfall.

Officials from the six divisions including Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded participated in the meeting through video conference.