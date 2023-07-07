Officials suspect short circuit in Falaknuma Express fire accident

Hyderabad: Seven coaches of the Falaknuma Express (Train No.12703) running between Howrah and Secunderabad were damaged when a fire caught the train near Pagidipalli railway station in Bommaipalli in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Friday. No casualties were reported and officials suspect a short circuit to have caused the fire.

The incident occurred close to Pagidipalli railway station around 50 km from Hyderabad, at about 11.30 am, triggering panic among the passengers. The fire which is suspected to have ignited from ‘S4’ coach spread to ‘S5’ and ‘S6’ coaches, heavily damaging them and partially damaging four other coaches.

“As soon as the fire erupted in the coach, alert passengers pulled the alarm chain. The loco pilot stopped the train immediately and the passengers escaped, before the flames spread,” said South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined, but railway officials said no passengers were injured though some of them complained of uneasiness due to the thick smoke engulfing the coaches.

“An internal enquiry into the incident has been initiated. The cause of fire will be known only after the enquiry. The Government Railway Police are probing into the fire accident part. All possible angles will be investigated,” Jain said.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said, “All passengers were safely evacuated and shifted in buses. The police, fire department, and railways worked in coordination. Out of 18 coaches, 11 were detached and taken away safely to the Secunderabad railway station”.

SCR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said no sabotage angle was suspected behind the incident and it was considered as a fire accident as of now. “Special helplines were setup for the anxious family members of the passengers,” he added.

