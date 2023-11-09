Diwali delights: ‘Pippa’, ‘Ghoomer’, ‘Valatty’ to sparkle on OTT

New Delhi: Ahead of the festival of lights, the digital platforms are brimming with fresh exciting titles, that will keep you on the edge-of-your seat.

From Ishaan Khatter-starrer ‘Pippa’, to inspiring tale ‘Ghoomer’ featuring Abhishek Bachchan, here is a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

‘Valatty’

A tale of tails, ‘Valatty’ is a Malayalam adventure comedy drama written and directed by Devan Jayakumar. It stars the voices of Roshan Mathew, Raveena Ravi, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, and Aju Varghese. The makers have used real dogs as actors without VFX in the movie. It will be streaming from November 7 on Disney+Hotstar in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

‘Vigilante’

The Korean series ‘Vigilante’ stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, and Kim So-jin. Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Gyu-sam, it follows a model student from the police academy who protects the law during the day, but at night lives as a ‘vigilante’ and dispenses justice to criminals who evade the law. It will release on Disney+Hotstar on November 8.

‘Pippa’

Ishaan Khatter-starrer war film ‘Pippa’ is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history, the ‘Battle of Garibpur’, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. The film features Ishaan as the real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

The film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it will release on Prime Video on November 10.

‘Ghoomer’

With an inspiring storyline, the movie features a stellar cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by R Balki, Ghoomer is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment. It is an emotional story with multiple layers. In ‘Ghoomer,’ Saiyami plays Anina Dixit, a talented cricketer whose dreams are shattered by a tragic accident leading to the loss of her right arm. Paddy (played by Abhishek), a former test cricketer, becomes her coach and helps her become the first-ever one-armed spinner, propelling her to play for the Indian National Team.

The coach gives her new hope, trains her with unconventional techniques and invents a Ghoomer bowling style to turn her fate around. ‘Ghoomer’ shows how people can win over tough times and get another shot at success beating all odds. It will release on Zee5 on November 10.

‘Wynonna season 1’

It follows the story of Wyatt Earp’s great-great-granddaughter as she battles demons and other creatures. With her unique abilities and a posse of dysfunctional allies, she’s the only one who can bring the paranormal to justice.

The first season centres on Wynonna fighting the revenants who kidnapped her older sister Willa from their homestead when they were girls and the threat posed by Bobo Del Rey, the leader of the local revenants. It will be released in Hindi on MX Player on November 15.