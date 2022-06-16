‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Shetty to romance ‘Rules Ranjan’ a.k.a. Kiran Abbavaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The upcoming Telugu romantic comedy titled ‘Rules Ranjan’ will have ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Shetty as the leading lady. The film is being directed by Rathinam Krishna and jointly produced by Divyang Lavania and V Murali Krishna under Star Light Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. The film is being presented by AM Rathnam.

The young actor Neha Shetty is playing the love interest of ‘S.R Kalyanamandapam’ fame Kiran Abbavaram. Currently, the film’s shooting is going on at a brisk pace and the massive star cast from both Telugu cinema and Bollywood has joined the first schedule.

Besides starring Kiran Abbavaram, the film also features comedian-actor Vennela Kishore, Himani, Vaishali, Jayavani, Mumtaz, Satya, Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Ajay, among others in the cast. Other characters in the film include Goparaju Ramana, Gemini Suresh, Tulasi, Abhimanyu Singh, Himani, Vaishali, Jayavani, Mumtaz and Manohar Singh.