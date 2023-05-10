Do not tweet the word Paytm on Twitter, here’s why

Scamsters are taking advantage of accounts not having verified blue tick and are duping users with fake accounts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

If you are planning to put out a tweet that may have the word ‘Paytm’ in it, you may be setting yourself up to be scammed. According to recent reports, many users who have tweeted about the fintech company have received spam messages and links over Twitter.

Many users, over the years, have taken to Twitter to complain about any transaction issues they are facing over Paytm. Some also share screenshots of the transactions that may contain personal information like name, UPI ID, or contact number. Now, it looks like scamsters are targeting such users with the sole aim to steal their sensitive data.

What’s happening is – when a user tweets about Paytm, fake accounts claiming to be Paytm customer support centre accounts are replying to the tweets by either giving an email address or contact number where they can register their complaint. When users approach them, they are stealing confidential information and then stealing money from their accounts.

As Twitter CEO Elon Musk took away blue ticks from many official handles, it is becoming difficult for users to identify which are the real customer care accounts and which are not. It is recommended to be aware when tweeting about Paytm and never share any sensitive details on Twitter, call, or email.

@Paytm You gotta deal with this automated scam replies. People who don't know about such scams are going to lose their money 🤥 pic.twitter.com/M7nrUyDx5y — S. R. Sahoo (IGN : Yankee) 🇮🇳 (@srsahoo3011) May 6, 2023