| Learn How To Block Your Mobile Payment Apps In Case Of Phone Theft Or Loss

Learn how to block your mobile payment apps in case of phone theft or loss

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Representational Image Though a password is required to unlock a phone or the app, these days it may not be difficult for cybercriminals and thieves, especially if you were using easy-to-guess passwords, to open your phone.

Hyderabad: These days you often see people using mobile payment service apps like Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe, among others apps, for making payments. It means, your phone contains a lot of sensitive information, including your UPI ID and bank details. And things may turn ugly when you lose your phone or when someone steals it.

Though a password is required to unlock a phone or the app, these days it may not be difficult for cybercriminals and thieves, especially if you were using easy-to-guess passwords, to open your phone.

Moreover, they can read your incoming messages and even answer calls. So, it becomes necessary to block all your payment apps immediately to be on the safe side.

Here, let’s see how to block a few important apps:

GPay

Dial 1800-419-0157 to get connected with the customer service team of Google Pay. Then select the option to talk to a Google representative and answer a few questions to get your account blocked.

Paytm

First, Dial 01204456456 or 18004190157 and select the ‘Report lost or unauthorized usage’ option. Then again select the ‘Lost Phone’ option and enter your lost mobile number to block your account. One can also do it by logging into the Paytm website or downloading the app on another smartphone if one remembers the password.

PhonePe

Dial 08068727374/02268727374 to get connected to the customer service representative. Provide details like registered phone number, email ID, and name of the bank to the customer service agent to get the account blocked.

Note: At the same time, call your telecom service provider to block the SIM card and stop receiving OTPs.