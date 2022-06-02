Docs to soon sport ‘khadi’ white coats

By M. Sai Gopal Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: If the National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulatory body for medical education in India, has its way, the day is not far when all doctors at government and private hospitals will start wearing their ubiquitous white coats in khadi.

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), the autonomous board of the NMC, has urged doctors of all healthcare establishments to embrace khadi and start wearing their white coat made of the Indian home-spun cotton cloth.

This is not all! The NMC has also advised hospitals to make khadi a part of the healthcare system by utilising the natural fabric for hospital bedsheets, pillow covers, aprons, curtains and patient gowns. In an advisory, president of UGMEB, NMC, Dr Aruna V Vanikar said such measures will not only go a long way in promoting khadi, but also help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which are involved in manufacturing cotton-based products for hospitals and medical professionals.

“It has been scientifically proven that products made of khadi are not only beneficial for health, but are also eco-friendly. As doctors have to wear white coats while on duty, they are advised to use the same made of khadi,” Dr Vanikar said.

The senior NMC official pointed out that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has provided linkage with established marketing agencies in order to promote the sale and marketing of khadi and even other products, including handicrafts made by village industries, exclusively for the health sector. The KVIC is also involved in the manufacture of natural soaps, handwashes and phenyls, among other natural products, only for the health industry and healthcare workers.

Doctors, medical colleges and hospital managements have been advised to encourage and include the use of khadi products at their institutions, nursing homes and hospitals, thereby helping in providing employment and building a self-reliant and strong rural community, Dr Vanikar said.