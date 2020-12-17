Doctor donates trolleys to Osmania General Hospital

Dr. Ramesh along with his wife Dr. Nirmala handed over the medical equipment to OGH Superintendent, Dr. B Nagender

Hyderabad: Professor and senior orthopaedic from Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Dr G Ramesh on Thursday donated Rs 50,000 worth of dressing trolleys to OGH. The six light weight yet sturdy dressing trolleys will be used to carry out dressing or cleaning of patients after procedures conducted by various medical departments in the hospital.

Dr. Ramesh along with his wife Dr. Nirmala handed over the medical equipment to OGH Superintendent, Dr. B Nagender. “Being a former student from Osmania Medical College and Hospital and later employed as a professor, it is my responsibility and a small gesture at improving infrastructure within the hospital,” Dr. Ramesh said.

“In the last few years, the Osmania Medical College has received lot of help from philanthropists like Dr. Ramesh, who donated various kinds of the medical equipment aimed at improving patient care,” Dr. Nagender said.

