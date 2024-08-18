Doctor saves 37-year-old women from dengue-related internal bleeding at KIMS

The physicians, meanwhile, have urged people to carefully monitor their dengue related symptoms during the ongoing season of viral fevers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 05:33 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old woman, who was unable to track her symptoms properly, was recently admitted to KIMS with 4 liters of blood in her abdomen, because of dengue-related internal bleeding.

The woman, with severe abdominal pain was already in dengue shock. Tests revealed that she had lost lot of blood platelets and was administered 10 units of blood.

However, she did not stabilize and Ultrasound CT revealed that blood had accumulated in her abdomen.

“We found 4 liters of blood in her abdomen, all leaked from the ruptured cyst. Some patients experience internal bleeding and dengue presents with various symptoms, including bleeding. Identifying and treating it timely is crucial to avoid life-threatening situations. In this case, we successfully performed surgery, removed the cyst, and cleared the internal bleeding. The surgery stopped the bleeding and, with the dengue is under control,” says Uro-Gynecologist KIMS, Dr. N. Bindupriya.

The physicians, meanwhile, have urged people to carefully monitor their dengue related symptoms during the ongoing season of viral fevers