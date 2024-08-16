Doctors at Pranaam Hospitals to suspend duties on Saturday in solidarity with Telangana IMA announcement

. As part of the nationwide protest, Pranaam Hospitals will suspend all routine OPDs and elective surgeries on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 09:25 PM

Pranaam Hospitals

Hyderabad: In light of the recent Telangana IMA announcement, Pranaam Hospitals is standing in solidarity with healthcare professionals across the nation. As part of the nationwide protest, Pranaam Hospitals will suspend all routine OPDs and elective surgeries tomorrow. We wish to reassure our patients and the public that emergency services, including emergency surgeries, will continue uninterrupted, in full compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive to ensure that no emergency services are denied.

To further express our support, all Pranaam Hospitals staff, including doctors and administrative personnel, will wear black badges at work tomorrow. This symbolic gesture is part of our commitment to advocate for the safety and dignity of healthcare workers.

Comments from Pranaam Hospitals Leadership:

– Dr Manish Gour, Managing Director and HOD of Paediatric services, Pranaam Hospitals:

“This protest is not just about halting routine services; it is about making a strong statement against the violence and injustices that healthcare workers face. Pranaam Hospitals stands firm with the IMA and will continue to advocate for a safer working environment for all medical professionals.”

– Dr. Praggya Shrivastava, Director and HOD, Obstetrics & Gynecology Pranaam hospitals

“As healthcare providers, our first duty is to care for our patients. But we must also care for our own safety and dignity. By joining this protest, we are sending a clear message that violence against healthcare workers will not be tolerated. We must protect those who are dedicated to saving lives.”

– Dr. Annie Thakore, Group CEO, Pranaam Hospitals

“Pranaam Hospitals is committed to supporting the IMA’s call for action. While patient care remains our top priority, it is crucial that we also stand up for the rights and safety of our healthcare teams. Tomorrow, we wear black badges not just as a symbol, but as a promise to continue this fight until justice is served.”