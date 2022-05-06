Doctors at SLG Hospitals remove 3 kg giant fibroid from woman’s uterus

Hyderabad: Surgeons at SLG Hospitals, Nizampet on Friday announced that they have surgically removed a giant fibroid weighing 3 kg, which was equivalent of a full-term baby in size, to save the life of a 30-year-old woman.

The woman, who recently returned to India from the US, was admitted to SLG Hospitals on April 18 with severe abdominal pain. Tests revealed presence of a large fibroid in the uterus, which was causing severe abdominal pain, compression of urinary bladder, ureters, intestines, and diaphragm, impacting her lung capacity.

Dr. Shilpa Gatta, Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, SLG Hospitals said, “Three years ago, the patient underwent C-section in the US, but the fibroid was not detected then. Due to large size it was extremely vascular and the surgery took more than three hours and was performed with a lot of precision to prevent bleeding.”

Post-surgery, the patient recovered under critical care team led by Dr. Suhasini. Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeons, Dr Shilpa Gatta, Dr. Sirisha Mullamuri, Urologist Dr. Sivaraj Manoharan, Anaesthesiologists Dr. Srinivas,Dr. Tejashree and Dr Siri Bhavani conducted the surgery.