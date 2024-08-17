Doctors stage protest in Khammam over West Bengal incident

The protestors alleged that the Mamata Benerjee government in West Bengal failed to ensure safety of doctors and women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 04:32 PM

Smart Kidz School students took out a protest rally in Khammam against the murder of a doctor in Kolkata in West Bengal

Khammam: Outpatient services at private and government hospitals across erstwhile Khammam district took a hit on Saturday as a nation-wide day-long strike was called by Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The strike was staged in protest against rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal. The office bearers of IMA, staff and doctors of private hospitals took out protest rallies demanding severe punishment to the accused.

The protestors alleged that the Mamata Benerjee government in West Bengal failed to ensure safety of doctors and women. The response of the government and officials to the incident was deplorable while Mamata’s participation in a protest rally was a big joke, they stated.

Speaking to the media Dr. K Pradeep Kumar said the government was trying to protect the main accused in the incident. It was sad that goons have attacked a peacefully staged protest by doctors in Kolkata.

A protest rally by the students of Smart Kidz School displaying placards and shouting slogans seeking justice for the victim caught the attention of all. Similar protest rallies and protests also took place in Kothagudem district.