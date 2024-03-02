Doctors using AI may replace those who are reluctant to use it”: Health Expert

Doctors using AI may replace doctors who are reluctant to use AI or adopt it. That certainly could happen in future," he said.

By ANI Published Date - 2 March 2024, 11:33 PM

New Delhi: On whether artificial intelligence will replace doctors in health systems, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Radiologist on Saturday said, doctors using AI may replace those who are reluctant to use or adopt the technology.

Speaking at ‘ANI Dialogues 2024-Navigating India’s Health Sector’, Dr Harsh mentioned that one way that AI can be used is like an assistant to human beings in any sector to improve productivity.

“We do have to mould ourselves to technology and accept what is new for us. Doctors using AI may replace doctors who are reluctant to use AI or adopt it. That certainly could happen in future,” he said.

“AI and technology is going to be transformative. The only way we can provide quality health care to the masses of the country will be through technology. In the last 10 years, we have seen that the government has been very pro-active, not only in creating more doctors, but also in the vision that it is digital infrastructure that is ultimately accessible to the last mile. It would surprise and delight you that the first paper on artificial intelligence written in 1918 came from India. We had starters way earlier,” he added.

Responding to the question of whether AI will lead to wrong diagnoses at any point, Dr Mahajan said that there is no doubt that we cannot be just dependent on AI. Our own intelligence will have to be used.

“Today, there are more than 700 AI algorithms that have gotten America’s approval, of which the majority offer radiology, followed by cardiology. There is no doubt that we cannot be justly dependent on AI. Our own intelligence will have to be used. We will have to harness the good points that we can get. One way that AI can be used is as an assistant to human beings in any sector where we can improve productivity. Only time will give us more answers,” he said.

Further, Dr Harsh Mahajan emphasised that to achieve quality health care at affordable prices, technology, AI, and telemedicine will play a significant role.

“It will still take many years despite the thrust to increase the number of specialists and doctors. It will take 20 or 25 years for us to reach that target. Also, there is an emphasis that all health care is not going to happen in hospitals, it may be in patient’s homes or in health and wellness centres. The focus is on preventive health, predictive health, and precision health, that is where artificial intelligence will play a role,” he added.