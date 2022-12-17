Documentary filmmaker wins Special Jury Award at TIFF

In all 100 entries were received for the film festival out of which two were selected for the Special Jury Awards and three short films for the awards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Documentary filmmaker Chilkuri Sushil Rao’s ‘India’s GreenHeart Dusharla Satyanarayana’ has won the Special Jury Award at the Telangana International Film Festival (TIFF).

The award was presented to the filmmaker by noted lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, TIFF founder and film director Manjula Surooju, Telangana State Police Academy deputy director R Giridhar, Murali Dharmapuri of TIFF from Australia and others.

The 10 minutes documentary on 69-year-old Dusharla Satyanarayana, who created a forest on his 70 acre of ancestral land at Raghavapuram near Suryapet town, was screened as part of the awards ceremony. A documentary on bio-degradable carry bags, the technology for which was developed at DRDO, was also given the Special Jury Award and presented to scientist K Veera Brahmam.

“The award is a recognition for the selfless climate activist Dusharla Satyanarayana. The choice of the jury in selecting the film only shows the importance that they have accorded to the idea of preserving nature and environment,” Chilkuri Sushil Rao said.

The short film ‘Pullaiss’ directed by Shivani Naidu was adjudged best short film. The film is about a mentally challenged widowed mother and her son and life together.