Hyderabad: 12-year-old injures self after tiff with mom

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy allegedly injured himself with a razor at his house in Bandlaguda Jagir at Narsingi around midnight on Monday.

Sources said the boy who had an argument with his mother allegedly over playing games on his mobile phone for long hour, after which he grabbed a razor and slit both his thighs. Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to the house and found him lying on the floor bleeding, after which an ambulance was called in and he was shifted to hospital.

The Narsingi police have taken up investigation. Earlier, there were reports that he was attacked by his mother, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, but subsequently in his statement given at the hospital on Tuesday, he told the police they were self-inflicted injuries.