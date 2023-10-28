“Does PM suffer from amnesia”: Sanjay Raut replies to PM Modi’s jibe at Sharad Pawar

By ANI Published Date - 12:22 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Mumbai: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack and said “Does the PM suffer from amnesia”.

In a veiled attack on Sharad Pawar, who was the Agriculture Minister in the UPA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that while the BJP-led government was actively empowering farmers, some individuals in Maharashtra were engaged in political activities under the guise of representing farmers.

Speaking at the press conference, Sanjay Raut said “What did Modi ji do? Pawar Saheb was Agriculture Minister for 10 years. He was not just an Agriculture Minister; he was an expert. He is known for the agricultural revolution. The seriousness of the agriculture sector is understood by the fact that you are forcing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to face the assembly elections. Sharad Pawar has achieved this position on his own. Creating a PM care fund is not a big task, Sharad Pawar has helped people through hiS NGO.” Further, he targeted Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said that he should have left the stage when PM was speaking on Sharad Pawar.

“It doesn’t suit you as the PM of the country. Till yesterday you were praising Sharad Pawar, today you are counting his shortcomings, does PM Modi suffer from amnesia? Ajit Pawar should have left the stage when Modi ji was speaking wrong about Pawar Saheb. Today PM Modi is criticizing Sharad Pawar by coming to Maharashtra. Tomorrow he will insult Balasaheb Thackeray also. Modi and BJP only know how to use people. They did not respect Atal, Advani,” Sanjay Raut said.

He further said that the PM did not speak on anything when he visited Maharashtra recently because his aim was to come to Maharashtra and defame the state leader.

“Modi came to Maharashtra but did not speak on the suicide of farmers, did not speak about the issue of Maratha reservation and the fast of Manoj Jarange Patil because his aim was to defame the leader of the state. Modi speaks about corruption but the biggest corrupt people Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sitting on the stage with him. Now Ajit Pawar has lost all shame that’s why Modi spoke so much about Sharad Pawar and he kept listening while sitting on the stage,” Raut added.