Domino’s Pizza’s latest innovation brings together goodness of paratha and cheesiness of pizza

Hyderabad: Known for creating innovative yet unique cuisines, Domino’s Pizza has launched its latest offering – ‘Paratha Pizza’. Redefining the Indianisation of the menu, the brand brings a super exciting fusion of Paratha and Pizza, which gives consumers the best of both worlds.

With the launch of the new Paratha Pizza range, Dominos is trying to bring together two of the most loved dishes, the goodness of Paratha and the cheesiness of Pizza. Crafted for discerning Indian taste buds, the Corn and Cheese Paratha Pizza is a delicious fusion of corn stuffed paratha and cheesy pizza. The Paneer Paratha Pizza – an epic fusion of paratha and pizza with melting cheese and soft paneer stuffing – is sure to satisfy indulgent cravings. The Chicken Keema Paratha Pizza promises the goodness of cheesy pizza coming together with flavourful and meaty filling in an epic crossover.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Anand, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP, Domino’s Pizza, said, “At Domino’s, we focus on understanding our consumers and their evolving preferences. These insights help us drive innovation in our menu and made Domino’s the most preferred QSR brand amongst consumers. We hope that this launch will stimulate consumption and build excitement through flavours familiar to the Indian taste palate.”

The launch is supported by a 360-degree campaign which is live across multi-media channels, including TV, print and digital.

The new range is available at all 1,500 Domino’s Pizza restaurants across India and can be ordered at Domino’s restaurants as well as online via Domino’s app.

