Donald Trump all set to hold presidential campaign rally in Texas

The rally at the Waco Regional Airport is very significant for Trump as he sees his chance to return to the White House as the Republican field for the 2024 presidential race begins to take shape

By ANI Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 26 March 23

File Photo: Former US President Donald Trump

Texas: Former US President Donald Trump is all set to hold his Presidential campaign rally on Saturday in Waco, Texas, amid the multiple criminal probes going on which threaten his bid for the White House, CNN reported.

The rally at the Waco Regional Airport is very significant for Trump as he sees his chance to return to the White House as the Republican field for the 2024 presidential race begins to take shape.

Currently, Trump is facing investigations over a hush money payment, Georgia over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith over classified documents the FBI found at Mar-A-Lago, his attempts to steal the 2020 election and his role on January 6, 2021, insurrection.

In recent days, the former president has made increasingly bellicose remarks about those probes, including predicting last week his own indictment and arrest in Manhattan – something that has not come to pass — and urging supporters to protest, according to CNN.

Earlier, on Friday, raging against Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg on his Truth Social social media platform Friday, Trump said criminal charges could lead to “potential death and destruction” and “could be catastrophic for our Country.” “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!,” Trump said in another post.

On Thursday, he said Bragg “would rather indict an innocent man and create years of hatred, chaos, and turmoil, than give him his well deserved ‘freedom.’ The whole Country sees what is going on, and they’re not going to take it anymore. They’ve had enough!” as per a report in CNN.

Last week, Trump claimed “he will be arrested on Tuesday” next week as part of a yearlong investigation into a hush-money scheme. He also asked his supporters to protest the move, reported CNN.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!,” he thundered in an all-caps message to his followers on Truth Social, his social media platform on Saturday (local time).

According to CNN, meetings have been going on throughout the week between the city, state and federal law enforcement agencies in New York City about how to prepare for a possible indictment of Trump in connection with a yearlong investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Any indictment of the former President, who is running for re-election in 2024, would mark a historic first and quickly change the political conversation around an already divisive figure. While Trump has an extensive history of civil litigation both before and after taking office, a criminal charge would represent a dramatic escalation of his legal woes as he works to recapture the White House.

Also Read Trump arrested? Fake AI images flood internet