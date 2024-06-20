Don’t be a ‘sitting’ duck for ailments, says doctor

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 20 June 2024, 09:58 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Desk-based work environments often result in prolonged periods of sitting, raising significant health concerns due to their negative impact on physical and mental well-being.

According to data from the National Library of Medicine (NIH), desk-dominated work environments facilitate sedentary behaviour, with office workers sitting for 66 per cent of their working days and only 8 per cent successfully interrupting prolonged sitting within the first 55 minutes.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a leading neurologist from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, known for his health advisories on social media, has provided seven essential suggestions to help desk job employees lead a more sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Taking to social media platform X (previously Twitter), Dr. Sudhir emphasised the importance of taking frequent breaks, walking whenever possible, and incorporating standing into daily routines, such as during coffee breaks and meetings. He also suggests cutting out snacks during coffee breaks and minimising leisure time sitting, such as watching TV after office hours.

Another recommendation suggests converting at least one hour of sitting time per day into physical activity like walking. Attributing sitting to smoking, Dr. Sudhir said, “Sedentary time of more than 6 hours per day is associated with an increased incidence of several non-communicable diseases, many of which are serious and disabling.”

These diseases include migraines, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic liver disease, diabetes, depression, chronic kidney disease, asthma, thyroid disorders, gout, diverticular disease, and ischemic heart disease.

Further, Dr Sudhir emphasised that limiting daily sitting time to less than six hours can reduce the occurrence of migraines by 22 per cent.

Replacing even one hour of sedentary time with physical activity can significantly lower the risk of many diseases, the senior neurologist from Apollo Hospitals added.