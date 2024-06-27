Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Downpour lashes erstwhile Karimnagar, several low-lying areas inundated 

Highest rainfall of 106.5 mm recorded in Metpalli of Jagtial district followed by Mallial with 105 mm

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 27 June 2024, 09:47 AM
Karimnagar: Heavy rainfall was recorded in different parts of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday night.

The highest rainfall of 106.5 mm was recorded in Metpalli of Jagtial district followed by Mallial with 105 mm, Kandikatkur (Rajanna-Sircilla) at 99.8 mm, Karimnagar at 96.5 mm, Nustulapur at 90.5 mm and Edullagattepalli at 90.5 mm.

Almost all mandals in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla districts received rainfall. Several low-lying areas were also inundated.

People faced difficulties as drainage water entered houses in a few areas in Karimnagar town.

