Don’t believe in rumours against Coronavirus vaccine: Nirmal Collector

Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Faruqui Ali urged the public not to trust rumors over vaccination against Covid-19. He and Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade received the vaccine dose at Government Area Hospital here on Monday.

Faruqui said that the vaccination was safe and thousands of health workers were vaccinated so far. He urged the citizens not believe in the rumors circulated on social media platforms and other means of communication over the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. He added that the vaccine was approved after conducting several clinical trials.

The IAS officer stated that frontline employees of the Revenue, Municipal and Police departments would undergo vaccination from Monday. He later inspected the developmental works being taken up at the area hospital and asked the executing agency to meet deadlines set for completing the works.

In-charge District Revenue Officer Ramesh Rathod, District Health and Medical Officer Dr Dhanraj, Municipal Commissioner Balakrishna, medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Devender Reddy and Tahsildar Subhash Chander were present.

