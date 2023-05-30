All support will be extended to Padmashri awardee Kanaka Raju: Asifabad Collector

Kanaka Raju was awarded the country’s fourth civilian honor for preserving, practicing and popularizing Gussadi, a traditional dance form of tribals in 2021

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Hemanth Borkade said that all support would be extended to Padmashri award recipient and veteran Gussadi master trainer Kanaka Raju. Raju along with local MLA Athram Sakku met the collector here on Tuesday. Sakku brought to the notice of the collector assurances given to Raju by the government.

Hemanth said that a house site would be allocated to the trainer at Janakapur, while a piece of farm land was going to be sanctioned in Jainoor mandal centre soon. Asifabad ZPTC member Arigela Nageshwar Rao was present.

Kanaka Raju, a native of Marlavai village in Jainoor mandal, was awarded the country’s fourth civilian honor for preserving, practicing and popularizing Gussadi, a traditional dance form of tribals in 2021. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore. He was appointed as a Chief Dance Master for Kanaka Raju School of Gussadi Dance in Adilabad in 2022.