Don’t blame Centre for river water troubles: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday blamed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for failing to respond to Andhra Pradesh government’s move to expand the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Karimnagar MP alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao, after deliberately allowing pertinent damage to the interests of Telangana State, was now trying to shift the blame on to the Centre.

Terming the letter written to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as “full of blatant lies,” he said the Chief Minister was shedding crocodile tears on the Pothireddypadu issue. “Is it not true that you never wrote any letter to the Centre until now on the Pothireddypadu or any other water related issue? Is it not true that you were in deep slumber for the last six years and seem to have woken up only now?” he asked.

“Is it not true that after Telangana approached the Supreme Court for setting up a Tribunal for sharing of Krishna river water in 2014, the Court ordered that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal would also decide on the water share of both Telangana and AP. The tribunal is hearing the matter and is likely to give its judgment any time now. Is the Centre not bound by the Supreme Court order?” he asked in the letter.

Sanjay Kumar claimed that it was after he wrote a letter to Union Minister of Jal Shakti requesting him to stop this illegal project that the Centre, through Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), responded and asked AP not to go ahead with the project.

“When AP did not respond, the Centre tried to convene the Apex Council meeting on August 5. But you asked for postponement of the Apex Council meeting until after August 20 only to allow AP to complete the tender process by then,” the BJP leader alleged.

