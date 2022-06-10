| Dont Make Me Go To Release Globally On Prime Video On July 15

‘Don’t Make Me Go’ to release globally on Prime Video on July 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Source: Twitter/Amazon Studios.

Hyderabad: When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her.

With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago.

A wholly original and emotional journey, ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humour along for the ride.

Directed by Hannah Marks and written by Vera Herbert and produced by Donald De Line, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, the film stars Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Kaya Scodelario, besides John Cho and Mia Isaac.

Watch the official trailer:

