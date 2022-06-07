Dos and Don’ts for female solo travellers

Hyderabad: Traveling is about being unapologetically yourself – forgetting about the rest of the world, putting all of your worries aside, and simply exploring. However, in this day and age, safety is the primary concern for women, particularly solo travellers.

Telangana Today speaks with a couple of Hyderabad-based female solo travellers to share some dos and don’ts:

Research well about the place you are staying

It is exciting to travel without a plan, but it is safe to know more about the place you plan to visit. Try to get all the essential details regarding the place — their food, and the mode of transport. Also be a little aware of the local language, because lack of language awareness may attract muggers to rob you off.

“I’ll always check the reviews of the hotels and the restaurant, and watch vlogs of solo travellers before planning a trip,” said a Hyderabad-based traveller, Pranita Jonnalagedda.

Be mindful

Ensure to keep someone updated on your itinerary. Try to avoid travelling during the night. Avoid travelling during periods if they tend to trouble you, as you can rarely find hygienic washrooms for women.

“We have a limitation on choosing places because not all places are safe. Some places are beautiful only when it’s dark, you won’t get to see that side because of safety issues,” Vaishnavi, another solo traveller shared.

Don’t be over-friendly with anyone

The excitement of travelling lies in exploring new places, talking to the locals and strangers on your way, conversations with random people, local food and many more. But, there must be boundaries. While doing all these, keep your safety in mind too.

Don’t share your details

Never share your personal details and your stay details. Be wary of the surroundings and people. Always be confident. If you find the circumstance fishy, pretend that you aren’t alone, so that you don’t become an easy target.

Follow your intuition

Our instincts are right most of the time. So, if something or someone makes you uncomfortable, consider leaving. Avoid places that seem sketchy or people who appear untrustworthy. Avoid going out late at night or walking through a lonely alley. These are hubs for thieves to attack travellers.

Pranita opines that women don’t have enough resources for solo-travelling. She says that women should be travelling more often and documenting their experiences, so that people would be aware of their challenges, and can discuss solutions.