DOST: 21,437 seats allotted in special phase

Hyderabad: A total of 21,437 seats were allotted in the special phase admissions of the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education & Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, 23,971 candidates registered in the special phase admissions and 35,479 (including from earlier phases) gave web options for allocation of seats.

The online self-reporting for students who got seats in the special phase can be done till November 5. So far, a total of 1,87,709 candidates have self-reported in phase-I, II and III degree admissions.

Candidates who self-reported online in the phase-I, II, III and special phase admissions should report at the allotted colleges by November 5. Those candidates who do not report to the respective online self-reported colleges by giving CCOTP, required certificates, allotment letter and online self-reporting receipt will forego their seat, it added.

