‘Downton Abbey 3’ to be released in September 2025

Historical drama film written by Julian Fellowes currently under production in UK

By ANI Published Date - 27 June 2024, 02:38 PM

File Photo

Washington: The makers of Downton Abbey 3 have finally announced the release date of the film.

Focus Features has slated the film for global release on September 12, 2025, reported Variety.

Downton Abbey is a 2019 historical drama film written by Julian Fellowes, the series creator and writer of the TV series of the same name, and directed by Michael Engler.

The film, set in 1927, depicts a royal visit to the Crawley family’s stately home in Yorkshire. A sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, was released in 2022.

The film is currently under production in the UK. Focus Features and Carnival Films have collaborated for Downton Abbey 3, which will be written by Julian Fellowes, who created the acclaimed TV show that ran from 2010-15.

Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Hugh Bonneville, Dominic West, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith, and Dominic West (who played a silent movie star in the second film) are all back for the third instalment.

Meanwhile, there are new additions as well, including Paul Giamatti, reprising his role from the original TV series, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan.

While not much is known about the upcoming film, it will continue from where the 2022 film left off.

A New Era ended in the late 1920s with the tragic death of Maggie Smith’s great Crawley matriarch, Lady Violet, who passed the baton to her granddaughter, Dockery’s Lady Mary.

Downton Abbey 3 is being produced by Gareth Neame, Fellowes, and Liz Trubridge.

Carnival Films is producing the picture, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing it, reported Variety.