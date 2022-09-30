Dowry harassment drives woman to commit suicide in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

(Representational Image) A housewife in the city has committed suicide and administered poison to her one-year old child, allegedly unable to bear the harassment of husband and in-laws.

According to police, Sailaja of Rajahmundry married P. Mohan Krishna, a private bank employee in the city in 2017 and the couple have two daughters. Krishna had been harassing her both mentally and physically demanding more dowry and of late, her mother-in-law also joined him. Sailaja informed her parents of the torture she was subjected to and on Wednesday evening, she consumed poison and also gave it to her younger daughter.

When they fell unconscious, the duo was admitted in a private hospital where the daughter died soon and Sailaja also was declared dead on Friday, police, who are investigating, said.