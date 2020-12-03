DPS Mahendra Hills: Kids go creative through colours

The day was celebrated to acquaint the little ones with the concept of this secondary colour and objects related to it.

DPS Mahendra Hills organised a virtual event to mark Orange Colour Day for its children. Colours are the smiles of nature, so is the orange colour. Kids enjoyed a myriad of activities organised on the occasion.

They had fun blending red and yellow colours to discover the new magical colour. Tiny tots in orange radiated warmth and happiness, combining the physical energy and stimulation of red with the cheerfulness of yellow. The day was celebrated to acquaint the little ones with the concept of this secondary colour and objects related to it.

Children took part in a series of creative activities organised to help them understand the impact of orange. A dynamic and stimulating learning environment was created to help the children explore their imagination and creativity through meticulously organized drawing and craft activities. They learnt to create a cognitive link between visual clues and words.

