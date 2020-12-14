DPS Nacharam: Inculcating culture of fitness in school children

The programme, which saw the presence of over 750 students and parents, commenced with the lighting of a lamp which denotes dispelling darkness.

Delhi Public School, Nacharam organised Fit India, Fit DPS school week celebrations on a virtual platform on December 10. The school, which is known for its fitness movements, has received various awards for its various initiatives and contributions.

The programme, which saw the presence of over 750 students and parents, commenced with the lighting of a lamp which denotes dispelling darkness. It was followed by the welcome address by Principal Sunitha Rao.

Vice-Principal Gowri Venkatesh enlightened the audience with her motivational words to set the tone of the ceremony. She emphasized the importance of a fitness regime. To exhibit the importance of sports in fitness, Shashank Bhushan, the Physical Director, made a presentation to the students to help them understand better.

The presentation included various sports like cricket, basketball, football, volleyball, badminton, skating, swimming, kho-kho and athletics that are practiced on the campus. He also shared some eye exercises to practice in between the online classes during the break for 10 minutes.

An Open Debate was conducted by Dr. EB Srikanth presented by students of classes VII and VIII. The audience was then shown a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he spoke on the essence of fitness in our lives. Sports and fitness department head Dr. EB Srikanth proposed the vote of thanks.

