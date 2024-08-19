DPS Nacharam student bags Gem of Telangana quiz competition

Arjun S.Nair has won the prestigious Gem of Telangana quiz competition organised by Hyderabad Naattukavala, held on Sunday at Sree Narayana Vidya Bhavan School, Kanajiguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 09:59 PM

Hyderabad: A student from Delhi Public School, Nacharam, Arjun S.Nair has won the prestigious Gem of Telangana quiz competition for school students, held on Sunday at Sree Narayana Vidya Bhavan School, Kanajiguda.

Organised by Hyderabad Naattukavala, in memory of popular Malayali social worker Gireesh Vijayadharan who passed away two years ago, the popular quiz competition attracted participation from hundreds of students from different schools in Hyderabad.

Other students who bagged award in the quiz competition include J. Navneeth from S.N.Vidyabhavan, Kanajiguda, M.S.Kailas Nath of NSKK, Ferozguda, R.Manikanta of St. Mary’s, Nagaaram, P.Samarth of St.Teresas High School.

Prominent people from Hyderabad Socio-cultural organisations attended and gave away the awards, a press release added.