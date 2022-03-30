DPS, Pallavi Group of Institutions announce financial support to wrestler Purnima

Published Date - 05:57 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy with wrestler Purnima

Hyderabad: Telangana’s promising wrestler Purnima got a big boost to her career on Wednesday as Delhi Public School and Pallavi Group of Institutions announced a financial support of Rs 10,000 every month till April, 2023.

The youngster Purnima has been selected for the Khelo India Youth Games scheduled to be held in Haryana next month. She will also compete in the 8th sub-junior wrestling girls national championship which will be held in Ranchi from April 15 to 17.

Purnima had won a bronze medal in the 61kg weight category at the 2021 sub-junior (cadet) national girls championship in Bellary last year. Born into a poor family, where her father Jummy is a tailor, Purnima hopes to play in the Olympics and win a medal for the country. Malka Yasasvi, COO of DPS, also announced that Purnima has been appointed as their brand ambassador.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy lauded Delhi Public School for the gesture. He also hoped that the wrestler would bring more laurels to the State and the country.

