Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan’s documentary ‘Y64’ trailer screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan, a well-known artist and filmmaker, has recently presented the trailer of her documentary ‘Y64’ at Cannes Film Festival. The film’s director Jain Joseph and project consultant Jithendra Misra were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Beena has delved deep into her personal quest for self-discovery, driven by a desire to unleash the dormant feminine energy within her. Under the guidance of her mentor, the late Dr. MM Alex, Dr. Beena embarked on a spiritual odyssey that led her to the concept of yoginis. The documentary ‘Y64’ showcases the incredible feminine power of the yogini goddesses of the 9th century.

These goddesses were worshipped for their abilities to grant wishes, healing powers, and their mystical knowledge. What’s remarkable is that these goddesses portrayed in the documentary are all women – a testament to the strength and power women possess.

‘Y64’ explores the world of feminine and masculine energy depicted in the concept of Ardhanareeswara, a half male and half female concept in the Hindu mythology. The film advocates the coexistence of these dual energies within the individual and its union for unleashing energy to accomplish the missions in this world.

This documentary is an inspiring reminder of the incredible power of feminine nature and how it has been celebrated in the past, in union with the masculine aspect, which is time.

Jain Joseph, the director of ‘Y64’, has succeeded in communicating intense and complex layers of the film with simplicity. The visual narrative of their travel to the existing yogini temples, gives a deep insight into Indian mythology.