Dr D Srinivasa Reddy takes charge as new Director of IICT

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Dr D Srinivas reddy, newly appointed Director of IICT Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Dr D Srinivasa Reddy took charge as Director of Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), on Friday. He took charge from Dr VM Tiwari, Director of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) who has been officiating as the Director Additional Charge since December 2021.

Prior to this Dr. Reddy has been serving as the Director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu since 2020 and Director (additional charge) CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI), Lucknow since February 2022.

He is recipient of the J.C. Bose Fellowship, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in chemical sciences, Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, India (FASc) and Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (FNASc). Dr. Reddy has more than 20 years of research experience in the field of synthesis of natural products/medicinal chemistry/drug discovery and is known for his application-oriented organic synthesis towards human welfare. He has authored about 120 publications and an inventor in 35 patents.

Dr. Reddy completed his graduation and post-graduation from Osmania University before completing his PhD in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from the University of Hyderabad. He did his post-doctoral work at the laboratories of Sergey A. Kozmin of the University of Chicago and Jeffrey Aubé of University of Kansas during 2001–03.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .