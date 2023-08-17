Dr Madhushekhar Baddam appointed as chairperson of IIHFW

The State government issued orders appointing Dr Madhushekhar Baddam as the chairperson for the Governing Council of Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

The State government issued orders appointing Dr Madhushekhar Baddam as the chairperson for the Governing Council of Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW).

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday issued orders appointing Dr Madhushekhar Baddam as the chairperson for the Governing Council of Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW).

The Government Order released by Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi, said that the term of the newly appointed chairperson would be for a period of two-years from the date of assumption of charge.

After the appointment, Dr Madhushekhar called upon Minister for Roads & Buildings (R&B), Vemula Prashant Reddy. The Minister congratulated Dr Madhushekhar and hoped that under him, the public health institution would make vital contributions in improving healthcare services.

The Governing Council of IIPHW constitutes of 10 more members including one post of vice-chairperson and nine members. The post of the vice-chairperson will be occupied by Secretary, Health, Telangana, SAM Rizvi.

Established in 1992, the IIPHW is an apex training institute for the healthcare staff including doctors, staff nurses, ANMs and others. The research institute is also actively involved in conducting various studies in the field of medicine in Telangana.

Also Read KT Rama Rao inaugurates Covid-19 Command Centre in Hyderabad