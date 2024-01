Govt invites applications for Child Rights Commission chairperson, members

According to a notification issued by the Department for Women and Children, interested persons have to apply for the posts online.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has invited applications for the post of Chairperson and members of Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR).

According to a notification issued by the Department for Women and Children, interested persons have to apply for the posts online.

Also Read Hanamkonda: Vinod Kumar expresses concern over crime against children

Of the six members of the Commission, at least two would be women.