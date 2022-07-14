Dr. Manjari Kiran of UoH selected for SIRE fellowship

Hyderabad: Dr. Manjari Kiran from the Department of Systems and Computational Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for the SERB International Research Experience (SIRE) fellowship for the year 2022-23.

The fellowship is supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. She will be working with Dr. Douglas Phanstiel at the University of North Carolina for six months. The proposed work involves developing and applying new algorithms for detecting differential chromatin loops in human cells.

Dr. Manjari is a computational biologist. She completed her PhD from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics and postdoctoral research at the University of Virginia. She started her lab at the School of Life Sciences in 2019 with a prime focus in the areas of Cancer genomics and RNA biology