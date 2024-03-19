Dr Reddy’s launches anti-cancer drug ‘Versavo’ in UK

Dr Reddy’s had launched the anti-cancer drug Versavo in India in 2019 and later it was launched in other countries, the product was launched under the brand name Persivia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of anti-cancer drug Versavo (bevacizumab) in the United Kingdom (UK).

Versavo has been indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer, a statement from Dr Reddy’s, said.

Also Read Theranica partners with Dr Reddy’s for marketing wearable Nerivio in India

Versavo is a bevacizumab biosimilar of Avastin (brand name) and the city-based pharma giant’s first biosimilar product to be approved and launched in the UK.

Dr Reddy’s had launched Versavo in India in 2019 and later it was launched in other countries including Thailand, Ukraine, Nepal, and Jamaica. In Colombia, the product was launched under the brand name Persivia.

Dr. Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddy’s, said: “The launch of Versavo in a highly regulated market underscores our capability for global clinical development of high-quality biosimilar products. Versavo is a potential treatment option for patients with different types of cancers.”