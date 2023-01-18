Dr Reddy’s cuts price of heart drug, MSN launches breast cancer tablets

Dr Reddy's Laboratories reduced the price of its cardiovascular drug Cidmus, MSN Group, launched the world’s first generic Palbociclib tablets for advanced breast cancer therapy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it has reduced the price of its cardiovascular drug Cidmus. The drug comprises combination of sacubitril and valsartan and is indicated for heart failure patients. The tablets are available in 50mg, 100mg and 200mg strengths.

“Following the price reduction, Cidmus will be priced at Rs 29 for 50 mg (down from Rs 78.32), Rs 49 for 100 mg (down from Rs 83.86), and Rs 79 for 200 mg (down from Rs 96.71) per tablet,” the Hyderabad-based drug maker said. Dr Reddy’s acquired the Cidmus brand from Novartis AG in 2022 for the India market.

Meanwhile, MSN Group, launched the world’s first generic Palbociclib tablets in 75mg, 100mg and 125mg strengths for advanced breast cancer therapy under the brand name Palborest. It is priced between Rs 214.29 to Rs 257.14 per tablet. Palborest is more affordable and bioequivalent to innovator tablet. These tablets can be co-administered with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) or antacids. The tablet formulation does not contain lactose (dairy) or gelatin, which also contributes to the efficacy of the drug.

Palbociclib is approved by the USFDA, EMA and CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.